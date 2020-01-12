Offaly club footballer staying sober for 2020 for incredible reason

Rhode footballer Stephen Hannon has committed to a year of sobriety in order to raise funds for Pieta House.

His decision follows his own attempted suicide last year and his own experience of mental health problems. Stephen has set up a fundraiser which has already surpassed €2,500.

"I've created this page because I have wanted to do something for mental health for a while now, suffering from mental health issues myself and an attempted suicide last April," he explained.

"I know first hand the damage it can cause to you, your family and friends and community. I'm inspired by the work of Pieta House - The Centre for the Prevention of Self-Harm or Suicide, and I wanted to support them by raising money.

"Please help me help them by giving whatever you can using the 'Give Now' button. Thank you."

