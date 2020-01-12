Offaly students conferred as members of Accounting Technicians Ireland
Offaly students conferred as members of Accounting Technicians Ireland Picture: Fintan Clarke
Three Tullamore students were conferred as Members of Accounting Technicians Ireland at a ceremony at the Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan, Dublin recently.
Donna Walsh, Lena Dunne and Annemarie Birsan also received their Diplomas for Accounting Technicians.
The Offaly women were congratulated for their achievement during the ceremony.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on