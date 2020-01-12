Tullamore sports club given green light for development works
Tullamore sports club given green light for development works
A Tullamore sports club has been given green light for development works by Offaly County Council.
Tullamore Rugby Club is planning on building a single-storey extension to the rear of the existing stand. This is to house a plant room for a generator and store room
The club can now also proceed with an extension to the car park and a new entrance on the Spollenstown Road.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on