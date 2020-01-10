Edenderry roads fixed a day after appearing on social media

A number of badly disintegrated roads in Edenderry have been fixed just a day after being posted on social media.

Local resident Adam Monaghan posted a photograph of Fr Paul Murphy street at the entrance to Churchview Heights where the road has been breaking down for a number of months.

Over Christmas particularly, a number of large potholes opened up on the road. It had been a source of anger for residents as road upgrade works had taken place late last year a matter of metres away at the junction at the Corner House.

Following the Facebook post on Thursday, people once again vented about the condition of a number of roads with Castleview Park coming in for sharp criticism from motorists.

On Friday morning, the same social media user returned to post a photograph of the repaired road at Fr Paul Murphy Street. Upon inspection by the Offaly Express, it was found that the badly damaged surface at the junction of Castleview Park and the School Lane had also been filled.

Facebook users deemed it "the power of social media" while others questioned how long the patched repairs would last.