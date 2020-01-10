Portarlington leisure centre receives €300,000 funding boost

Funding of €300,000 for Portarlington Leisure Centre has been announced under the Government's large scale sports infrastructural fund.

The funding will be used for essential safety works and refurbishment at the busy Leisure Centre which provides sports and recreational facilities for the town and wider community in Portarlington.

"I know from meetings and discussions with manager Sean Quirke and Board member Cllr Tom Mulhall the real need for these safety works to take place as soon as possible. I emphasised the need for this vital investment in the Portarlington Leisure Centre to my colleague Minister with responsibility for Sport Brendan Griffin and I pleased that took the concerns on board," TD and Fine Gael Parliamentary Chairman, Martin Heydon, said.

“This investment will ensure the building is refurbished and future-proofed to ensure it remains as a key sports provider in the Portarlington area. Well done to the board and management of the centre for their work to date including the award of Best Leisure Centre late last year and I look forward to continuing to work with them as they progress with these works in the future."