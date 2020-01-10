Building of Tullamore Arts Centre to begin in February

Sean O'Brien, Independent Offaly councillor, has welcomed the news that major progress has been made in relation to the development of the Tullamore Community Arts Centre.

"I welcome the fact that major progress has been made in relation to the development of the Tullamore Community Arts Centre. The Department of Culture and Heritage has approved acceptance of the tender for the Tullamore Community Arts Centre. The Department has provided authorisation to Offaly County Council to now proceed to contract stage. Council Management will now proceed with the process of signing the contract," stated Cllr O' Brien.

Work is now due to begin in February at the site.

"This means that the new Community Arts Centre will now become a reality. I hope that the work on the old Kilroys building will proceed without delay. This will give a very welcome boost to the centre of Tullamore. The many people who have campaigned for this centre will be very pleased. It was an issue for the people of Tullamore and surrounding areas during the recent local elections. As a Director of the Community Arts Centre I am delighted that Tullamore will now have its long-awaited Arts Centre which will be of benefit to all," concluded Cllr O' Brien.

Last year, Offaly County Council agreed to take out a €2m loan to ensure the future completion of the arts centre following a number of setbacks and public protests.