5 bad habits to leave behind in 2019

Edenderry's Ciara Dempsey from the My Style, My Boys and Me blog to bring you all things family life, parenting, fashion and lifestyle. This week Ciara has five bad habits we should all be leaving behind in 2019.

1. Not being present in today's world where everything is fast-paced; it's very easy to become caught up and not really be present when you should. So now in this new year make sure to take time in your day to really stop be aware of who is around

you, how you are feeling and most importantly relax, switch off and be in the here and now.



2. Comparison - People do this every day and it leads to depression and anger issues. Everyone has something in life that another person wants. The person you compare could be comparing themselves to you. Nobody has it perfect or is perfect. Enjoy what you have and remember the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.



3. Eating on the go - I as a mother am terrible at this but in this new year I'm trying to take time out of my day to eat right. Children lead by example so if they see us taking time out to sit together and eat a well-balanced meal that is something they will take on board in the future.



4. Waste - Now more then ever we need to be more mindful of the waste we create. So this year make a conscious effort to really use up everything by expiration dates etc. Also, try cut down on packaging a great alternative to tin foil or lunch bags are bee wax wraps which are reusable and help cut down a lot of household waste.



5. Being a hermit - With Netflix, YouTube and so many more apps that keep us, and worse our children, glued to a screen, make an effort this year to get out at least once a day for a walk or form of exercise. This is not just for your physical health but your mental health too.

Basically nobody needs to change their entire selves for the new year. But these five habits are worth dropping or at least cutting back on for a happier, healthier you in 2020. Hope everyone has a happy and healthy 2020.

