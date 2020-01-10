Dangerous Offaly junction to get safety upgrade

It has been announced that a junction deemed dangerous in Clara will receive a safety upgrade next week.

The Errymill junction has been the subject of sustained campaigning by local councillors and Cllr Frank Moran welcomed the confirmed works after the Tullamore Municipal meeting on Thursday.

He said: "I’m delighted to announce the new low-cost safety measures will commence next Monday where traffic lights will be installed. It must be noted that Dervill Dolan and I advocated for this over the years and finally it’s coming to fruition."

Also in Clara, road markings have been scheduled to complete the new layout on the Kilbeggan road. A yellow box will also be laid at Cluain Abhainn in the town.

Also, upon the request of Cllr Ken Smollen, the area engineer is to investigate the possibility of sensor lights being installed at Clynes Hill.