Offaly to host Kathryn Thomas for national Operation Transformation walk

Offaly Sports Partnership are inviting people from across the country to join Operation Transformation’s Kathryn Thomas and her film crew on the national walk day on Saturday, January 18 in Tullamore.

The national walk day has been a popular part of Operation Transformation and this year, Operation Transformation’s

presenter, Kathryn Thomas will be joining Offaly Sports Partnership on the Tullamore walk, alongside Jean Kinahan

who was due to be a leader on this year’s programme.

The walk will start at the FitZone in Tullamore Town Park and will take in a 5k route through the Srah Industrial Estate.

Offaly is the base for this year's show and has already featured extensively on-screen. Weekly weigh-ins are taking place in Tullamore.