Coillte opens first phase of Slieve Bloom mountain bike trail

Coillte opened the first phase of its mountain bike trail centre (MTB) in the Slieve Blooms over the Christmas period and given the mild and dry weather over the break, saw very significant numbers of riders travel to the area.

The trail network covers both the Laois and Offaly side of the Slieve Bloom Mountains and in this phase, just over 20kms are now open to the public. The construction works will continue over the next 2-3 years to fully develop 100kms of mountain bike trails and these will range from entry-level ‘Blue’ grade trails to ‘Red’ and ‘Black’ grade trails, aimed at the abilities of more accomplished riders.

A full range of visitor facilities at two trailheads in Kinnitty in Co. Offaly and Baunreagh in Co. Laois will also be developed with services such as; public toilets, showers, café, bike hire, servicing and retail areas.

Coillte’s Head of Recreation, Daithi de Forge said; “The development of the MTB trail centre in the Slieve Blooms is one of five national-scale centres currently under design and construction. Our aim is to set Ireland as a destination for overseas riders, coming here to experience the very best-in-class trails accompanied with the visitor services and facilities synonymous with the world’s best MTB destinations.

"We began this journey 10 years ago in the Ballyhoura Mountains in Limerick and Cork, when we built Ireland’s first MTB trail centre. Now, looking ahead to what is expected by international riders from these destinations, our trail designs will reflect growing and future demands. We are competing for international business; our offer has to match that of the best destinations in Wales, USA and New Zealand.”

"Fáilte Ireland have an ambition to develop Ireland as an international tourist destination for mountain-biking and are resourcing the project. The Department of Rural and Community Development, through the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, seeks to grow local and rural economic activity by developing outdoor recreation facilities which are platforms for business and drive visitor spending in those areas. The five trail centres cover seven counties, so the local authorities are fully engaged and are supporting the development of these centres.

"However, while these centres have international ambitions, their local health and well-being and quality-of-life benefits are substantial. There are 20 towns and villages close to these centres that will have a wonderful new trail system right beside them to use and enjoy.

Mr de Forge, added: “Kinnitty village was testament to that local ‘buzz’ and lots of visitor activity over the recent holiday break – this is just a glimpse of what these trail centres will bring to local towns and villages.”

All the information on the trails, where to go and where to start in the Slieve Blooms is on Coillte’s website.