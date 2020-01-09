Majority of patients report 'very good' experience at Tullamore Hospital

The vast majority of patients at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore were happy with their experience at the facility in 2019, according to a new report.

The National Inpatient Experience Survey is a nationwide survey that offers patients the opportunity to describe their experiences of public acute healthcare in Ireland. The survey is a partnership between the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Department of Health. It was conducted for the first time in 2017 and repeated in 2018 and 2019.

Nationally, 26,897 people were invited to participate in the third National Inpatient Experience Survey. In total, 12,343 people responded, resulting in a response rate of 46%. 372 patients from Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore took part.

The aim of the survey is to find out about patients’ experiences in public acute hospitals and to use their feedback to identify areas of good experience, and areas needing improvement.

The majority of participants from Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore reported positive experiences in hospital. 87% of participants said they had ‘good’ or ‘very good’ overall experiences, compared with 84% nationally.

The hospital scored about the same as the national average for questions on ‘admissions’. Ratings for all other stages of care and for overall experience were above the national average, according to the report.

Three areas of good experience were identified. These were areas that were related to participants’ overall experiences and where participants gave significantly above average ratings. For example, many patients said that they always had confidence

and trust in hospital staff. Participants also said that they found sufficient opportunities to talk to a nurse, and that hospital staff spent enough time explaining how to care for themselves at home after discharge.

The hospital scored significantly below the national average for emergency department waiting times. The majority of patients said that they were not admitted to a ward within six hours. In May of 2019, one in five patients waited longer than 24 hours with 12 respondents waiting more than 48 hours for a bed.

This means that patients who had long waiting times did not always say they had a negative overall experience, according to the report. Most patients said they were treated with respect and dignity in the emergency department. The lowest scoring question for this stage related to waiting times for admission.

When patients reached wards, their evaluations were above the national average. Most patients gave a positive rating of the cleanliness of rooms and wards. However, the lowest-scoring question for this stage related to whether patients could find a member of staff to talk to about their worries and fears.

Some of the positive comments made by patients were: “Yes the nursing and kitchen staff in the main hospital were excellent. They were very pleasant and helpful and made my stay as best they could.”

"The catering/cleaning staff were absolutely amazing; even took the time to cut up my food as I wasn't able to do so because of my [condition name]. Also, the food was very nice.”

“All the hospital staff were very caring and kind. There was not one moment during my stay in which I felt uncared for or uncomfortable. I highly appreciated my stay there. I got along very well with the staff. They gave me all the necessary information I needed to know before and after my procedure which highly helped with my recovery.”

Some of the negative comments and suggestions for improvements included: “In the day ward several patients were in the same ward waiting for their operations, there was no privacy for each patient, for every patient could be heard, doctors asking them personal and intimate questions. By the end of the day, I knew what every patient had gone in for.”

“Access of family members to senior doctors. Rounds are usually early in the day and outside visiting hours. I am aware that senior staff cannot always be available as they are very busy and have onerous responsibilities, but when patients are ill it

is not possible to take in all the details and the presence of a family member can be an advantage.”

“Delay between triage and inpatient treatment. Information re. delays might reduce frustrations in waiting area. Progress to be displayed somehow.”

In response to the waiting times issues, a spokesperson for Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore said: "ED Nursing and Medical Management Staff in the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore continue to implement quality improvements in Emergency Department (ED) to improve patient experience and to respond to the findings of the National Patient Experience Survey.

"An improvement system called Clinical Micro-Systems is currently being implemented in the Emergency Department. Some of the improvements being prioritised in 2020 include a transit lounge and a discharge lounge have been opened to improve the flow of patients from ED and to prevent over-crowding in ED; the opening of an AMAU allows for patients to be cared for outside of the Emergency Department and this also improves patient flow, minimises overcrowding and improves waiting times and delays in seeing patients most in need.

The hospital added: "Training in Healthcare Communications amongst ED nursing and medical management will be prioritised in 2019/2020, this programme is in response to feedback from patients about the importance of communication and information for patients when they are in ED.



"Changes have been made to the ED environment a redesign of patient waiting area was completed to improve patient flow and patient comfort. The development plan for ED includes consideration to maximise patient privacy and confidentiality and a reconfiguration of the ED. The areas adjacent to the ED have been decanted of staff to allow for this development."

The management has committed to a "renewed focus on customer care," saying that all staff will participate in

Customer Care training schedule in place for 2019/2020.

"The process of updating patients regarding their waiting times have been improved in the department."

They also committed to changes and improvements in the other areas highlighted in the report including nutrition, examination and discharge.