Lowry four shots off the lead at Hong Kong Open

Shane Lowry is four shots behind the leaders after an up and down first round at the Hong Kong Open overnight.

The 2019 Open champion carded a one under par round of 69 for a share of 20th place, four shots adrift of early leader Wayne Ormsby. The other world's Top 50 contender, Tony Finau, is also on one under par after his first round.

Shane started perfectly with a birdie on the first hole but a bogey on the fourth stunted his progress over the front nine.

He made the turn at even par and birdies on 15 and 17 were blighted by another bogey in between on the 16th green.

Lowry will continue his seasonal reappearance during the second round in the early hours of Friday morning.