Offaly forecaster issues multiple warnings for wind and ice

Offaly-based weather forecaster Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel has issued a number of warnings for the coming days.

He said: "Multiple weather advisories and warnings are required between this evening and Saturday due to a very mobile weather pattern which will result in a period of heavy rain this evening and overnight, followed by clear and frosty conditions tomorrow night into Friday morning, and finally strong winds are also likely on Saturday.

"Heavy thundery rain will begin to reach the far southwest of Kerry and Cork this afternoon before spreading across much of Munster, Connacht and Leinster during the evening and overnight.

"Some heavy falls of rain are likely in places with a risk of some spot flooding and surface water. Ulster should escape the worst of the rain," he added.

"After a dry quiet day tomorrow for most clear skies on Thursday night will allow temperatures to drop to -1 or -2 degrees Celsius with a widespread sharp to severe ground frost.

"Damp untreated surfaces will quickly freeze over after dark, leading to a risk of dangerous driving conditions. The risk persists through Friday morning also.

"Finally, through the early hours of Saturday morning and up until the early afternoon an approaching low pressure system and associated cold front will result in a tightening of the isobars across Ireland, leading to a spell of west and windy weather, Winds will gust to between 100-115 km/h in Atlantic coastal counties, and up to 100 km/h elsewhere."