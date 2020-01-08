Shane Lowry among bookies favourites at Hong Kong Open

Shane Lowry is among the most popular bets with punters as he prepares to tee it up for the first time this year in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The Open champion has chosen the Hong Kong Open to begin his 2020 schedule as he looks to build on his most successful year on the course to date.

BoyleSports have trimmed the odds on the Offaly man kicking off his season with a victory into 13/2 from 8/1, which makes him the joint-second favourite in the field alongside American Ryder Cup star Tony Finau.

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond is the favourite going into the event having recorded victories in his previous two starts.

Lowry meanwhile is a 28/1 in this season's Race To Dubai and before the turn of the year was backed into 12/1 from 14/1 to bag the second major championship of his career this season.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Shane Lowry recorded a win the Far East early last season and it proved to be a springboard for bigger and better things later in the campaign. He's taking his place in a weak enough field in Hong Kong so it's no surprise to see him right amongst the favourites in the run-up to tee-off this week.”