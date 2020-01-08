Offaly centre stage as Operation Transformation hits our screens tonight

Tullamore will be the focal point for RTE's hit lifestyle and health series Operation Transformation as it returns to our screens this evening.

Despite one Offaly leader, Jeanie Kinahan, being forced to pull out of the show on medical advice, Offaly will still be the star of the show. The series weigh-ins and ad break challenges will be shot in Offaly for the first time.

Also, Offaly teacher and Galway native Shane Farrell will also take part as one of the leaders.

Presenter Catherine Thomas surprised Shane Farrell in front of his colleagues in the staff room in the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore before Christmas.

Shane (29), is a Galway native who lives with his wife Clodagh and their children. He teaches music and religion, as well as acting as musical director of a performing arts camp for teens.

He recently produced the SHS School Musical, Little Shop of Horrors, which took to the stage in the GAA Centre in Tullamore late last year. He is also over the school choir and the school orchestra.

On long days shuttling between work and his musical productions, Shane finds himself winding down with junk food, and frequently turns to fast food when traveling. As he faces turning 30, he wants to be fit and healthy for his children and to be a positive role model in more ways than he already is to many.

Operation Transformation returns for its latest series on RTE One television at 9.35pm on Wednesday, January 8.