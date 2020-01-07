Offaly's miracle lambs to feature on RTE News this evening
Offaly's miracle lambs to feature on RTE News this evening PIC: Ciaran Mullooly Twitter
A set of history-making Offaly lambs will feature on this Tuesday evening's Six One news on RTE.
Meet the history making Offaly lambs and the happy farmers Of Birr . Six lambs from 1Ewe - as rare as 1 in a Million ! tonight on 6.1 @rtenews @news2dayRTE pic.twitter.com/zPxbwo3jkq— Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) January 7, 2020
The one in a million births were welcomed over Christmas by farmer Lydia Hardy and her two sons in Birr.
Lydia, Mervin and Edward keep cows and sheep on their farm in Birr and were shocked when one of their ewes gave birth to six lambs.
Neighbours have been visiting to see the record-breaking arrivals and Ciaran Mullooly of RTE was down on the farm on Tuesday for a report.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on