'A landmark' - Punters share tributes and memories as Offaly pub closes

Punters and locals in Kilcormac have been sharing their fondest memories of Feighery's Pub after the family announced its closure on Monday.

The pub operated under the Feighery name for 100 years and it's fair to say it has shared in the good and bad days in Kilcormac's history in that time, playing host to many with its famous hospitality.

Patricia Guinan recalled: "The very best of luck to all the Feighery family. Some of my best nights were in there. The laughs, the banter and the sessions - some of the best memories I'll cherish forever. Once you were in Feighery's pub it was like one big family."

Margaret Clifford added: "OMG a landmark. I will treasure all my memories at the pub, especially being the “glass lady” the night Kilcormac won the championship. Great times had there on my visits and the wonderful people who made us feel so welcome. God Bless the Feigherys."

Gabriel Mulrooney said: "I wish the Feighery family all best in future. I had some fabulous nights and made some fabulous friends there. All the nights I tried to go home early and they wouldn't let me."

Aileen Murphy quipped: "Best of luck guys. Some great days and nights were had through the years, even if I can't remember some of them."

Andrina Hogan said it was "sad to hear" the news, but added, "all good things must come to an end. Best wishes to you all in your future endeavours."