'A parting glass' - Iconic Offaly pub to close after 100 years

The legendary Feighery's Pub in Kilcormac has announced its closure after 100 years of trading in the town.

"The time has finally come to raise a Parting Glass to all," the pub said in a statement.

"It is with mixed emotions we as a family have made a decision to finish up in the pub trade, a trade that has given us so much over the past century. To all our great customers and friends we have made, to strangers who became friends. Our house was always one to celebrate any occasion, a meeting place, a place where we welcomed all our customers, and thank all those who celebrated parties, milestones, births and celebrations and mourned the ones we lost along the way together.

"To all the clubs and societies that had meetings, fundraisers, and social occasions, we enjoyed so much celebrating your successes, listening to the post mortems on the days things didn't go to plan, we thank you for all the memories we enjoyed with you all along the way.

"To the musicians, who showed up last minute, who played sessions, who entertained any functions needed, you added so much to the vibrancy and atmosphere that makes the Irish pub so much a part of what is our culture, we thank you and wish you continued success," the Feighery family added.

"To our staff, whether it was for a few weeks over the summer holidays, rowing in on a busy weekend, or to those that we always had an affinity with what is Feigherys Bar, we can never thank you enough for the help you provided and the friendships that built to last a lifetime.

"Nothing lasts forever, and all that remains for us is to wish the new owners the very best success and hope their future brings as many great memories and friendships for them to cherish, we have thoroughly enjoyed our time and we will miss it. But we will now join you the other side of the counter.

"This coming weekend will be our last, and we hope it is a weekend of nostalgia, telling stories, having fun, and celebrating all our times together. We would like to invite you to celebrate with us this coming Saturday night, January 11, with a few drinks and a great session. We will be officially handing over on January 15 and we hope to express our gratitude to all who made Feighery's Bar what it was.

"It's goodbye for now, and we raise to all A Parting Glass," they concluded.