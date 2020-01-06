Offaly students wanted for Eason's 10th annual Spelling Bee

Eason is buzzing to launch its 10th annual Eason Spelling Bee, as the nationwide search begins to find Ireland’s champion student speller.

Primary schools across the country including in Offaly have until Sunday January 12, 2020 to register for this year’s competition to be in with a chance of winning the coveted title of Eason Spelling Bee Champion 2020.

The Eason Spelling Bee provides the opportunity for students across Ireland to get off their devices, improve their spelling skills, make new friends and develop their vocabulary.

This year, over 800 schools around Ireland have already registered to take part, and schools yet to register must do so by Sunday 12th January 2020. Eason are partnering with Today FM for a fifth year and, in early summer, presenter Alison Curtis will host the Provincial and All-Ireland Spelling Bees.

Marketing Manager at Eason, Elizabeth Blake said; “Eason is delighted to announce the 10th Eason Spelling Bee. Each year, the amazing children who participate showcase an impressive level of spelling skill and it’s wonderful to see how much they enjoy it. We hope the 10th year of the Bee will be the biggest and best yet.”

To participate in the Eason Spelling Bee and be in with a chance to win a library of books, registered schools must host their own in-school Bee among 5th & 6th class students to find their School Spelling Champion. From there, the Eason Spelling Bee team will travel around the country to host County Final Bees, culminating in four Provincial Bees.

The champions from these will then go head to head in the 10th annual All-Ireland Final Bee in June, where the lucky winner will be crowned King or Queen Bee.

Along with the prestigious title of the 10th Eason Spelling Bee Champion, the winning speller will also take home a collection of books for their school library, worth €7,500 as well as a personal collection of books worth €500.

To register for the Eason Spelling Bee 2020, please visit www.easons.com/spellingbee before the 12th of January 2020. Follow #EasonSpellingBee or visit www.easons.com/spellingbee to keep a-buzz with all the action from this year’s Bee.