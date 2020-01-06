Staggering amount of drugs found at Midlands mail centre

Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre have seized drugs worth €194,000 today, Monday, January 6.

Following routine profiling, approximately 9.1kgs of herbal cannabis was discovered in two parcels originating from the United States. The parcels, declared as ‘computer parts’, were destined for addresses in North Dublin.

Separately, a further 600g of herbal cannabis was found concealed in a parcel with the assistance of Revenue Detector Dog Sam. The parcel, originating from Spain, was destined for an address in Belfast.

PICTURED: Detector Dog Sam

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution, authorities have said.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug smuggling.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.