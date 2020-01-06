REVEALED: The 131 Offaly groups to benefit from over €140,000 in Community Enhancement Funding

Details have been revealed of 131 Offaly groups who will share in €140,181 in funding under the 2019 Community Enhancement Programme.

The groups are right across the country and the funding will be used for a variety of projects from activity parks to landscaping, from purchasing sporting equipment to erecting CCTV cameras.

The funding has been welcomed by Offaly Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy who also congratulated the successful recipients who worked with Offaly Local Development Company with their applications to the Community Enhancement Programme.

THE FULL LIST OF GROUPS

Belmont's Men's Shed €750

To Purchase Tools for Men's shed.

Arden Vale Residents Association €500

To Landscape green Area of the estate.

Belmont & District Fishing Club €250

To Purchase equipment for Running of Events.

Banagher Development Group €2000

To develop an outdoor activity park for Adults.

St.Broghans Park Residents Association €2000

To purchase grass cutting equipment.

Rhode Parish Playground Project €500

To Upgrade pathways around playground.

St Brigids Boxing Club €5000

To Construct 2 new Boxing rings.

Edenderry Community Skate Park €5000

To use as match funding to apply for Leader Grant to construct Skate Park.

Edenderry Ladies GAA €750

To purchase Sports & Training Equipment.

Moneygall Development Assoc/Tidy Towns €500

To Purchase leafblower and Bench seating.

Rahan Junior Badminton Club €500

To purchase Badminton Equipment, Nets Rackets.

Ballinagar Development Group €750

To purchase utensils/furniture for community centre functions.

Lusmagh Development Group €2000

To develop a looped walkway, picnic areas of about 9.5KM.

Tullamore Travellers Pre School €1000

To Purchase storage space Container.

Offaly Historical & Archaeological Society €2000

To preserve all Offaly records relating to Offaly Heritage.

Rahan Community Alert €1000

To erect 12 CCTV Cameras.

Moneygall Development Association Company Ltd €3000

To erect Solar Street Lighting Around a community walkway.

Tullamore Swim Club €1000

To purchase swimming equipment for swimming members.

Pullough Community Centre Committee €1000

To Build an Extension To Community Centre.

St.Joseph’s Hall Sports Committee €4000

To Develop Community garden and Kitchen at the Golf course.

Edenderry Athletic Club €750

To buy a storage container for Equipment.

Geashill Community Playground €500

To purchase playground equipment.

Dunkerrin Reaching Out Heritage Group €861

To preserve the details on Record 700 headstones.

Darmagh Centre, Tullamore €1000

To upgrade lighting on premises for visual experience, apotlights,Coloured lighting.

St Manchans Ladies Football Club €750

To purchase sports/Training equipment.

Lemonaghan Graveyard & Heritage Site €1000

To conserve graveyard wall that surrounds Heritage site.

Daingean Community Development CLG €1000

To purchase office furniture, tables & Chairs.

Daingean Development Association €1000

To purchase 2 grass strimmers.

Clonbullogue Development Association €1000

To Install Kerbing to break up road and parking area.

Social Prescribing Project Crochet Group €750

To create a Christmas Crochette Tree for Tullamore, raise charity money in process.

Social Prescribing Project Dog Walking Group €750

To provide Training, for people who are isolated due to dogs behaviour.

Social Prescribing Project Ukulele Group. €1000

To buy musical equipment for the group.

Tullamore Community & Family Resource Centre €1000

To Upgrade building, lighting and heating system.

Shinrone Heritage Group €500

To develop website for archiving of Historical area & collections.

Shannonbridge Community Service Group €1500

To Upgrade Lighting On Bridge & Marina Area.

Killeigh Schoolboys & Girls Soccer Club €750

To purchase Goals for Soccer Club.

Killeigh Schoolboys and Girls Soccer Club €1000

To use as match funding in Sports capital grant to build new toilet block.

Rhode Parish Enterprise €1000

To install Fire escape access and buy Fire safety Equipment for the building.

Kinnitty Tidy Towns €500

To purchase a Lawnmower and 4 waterbutts.

Ballycumber Mens Shed €655

To purchase a portable plank planer.

Ferbane Athletic Club €1000

To purchase a Marquee to host club events.

Irish Girl Guides Slieve Bloom €500

To equip an Outdoor Kitchen for training & Camping Events.

SWODA Network €500

To Purchase information publicity, business cards, posters, pull up banners for the Group.

GROW In Ireland €500

To Purchase, labtop bag and a popup stand for the groups training.

Lough Boora Running Group €1000

To Purchase Sets Of Running Sports Gear.

Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann €500

To Purchase Music equipment.

Enhancing Equality Offaly €1000

To Purchase Photography Equipment.

Cloghan Boxing Club €500

To purchase sports equipment for the club.

Bracknagh Hall Committee €3000

To Install Heating system in the hall.

Cappagh Grove Residents Association €500

To purchase a lawn mower and concrete waste bins for area.

Ballycumber Village Community & Tidy Towns Group €500

To Purchase a hedge trimmer wildlife information Signage.

Birr Tidy Towns €2000

To purchase landscaping, exterior furniture, and Flora for Tidy Towns.

Gilroy Avenue, Castle View Park,& Fr. Killian Cresent Residents Assoc €2000

To purchase ride on lawnmower to serve 3 estates.

Philipsvale Estate Committee €500

To repair fencing on the estate to protect the children.

St.Broughans LGFC €500

To purchase Training equipment for the girls teams.

Fusion Garda Youth Diversion Project €500

to Purchase I.T. Equipment for training purposes.

Birr Camogie Club €1000

To Purchase Training & Sports equipment.

Clara Community & Family Resource Centre €1000

To Complete a fit out of a new extension built and to replace old windows.

Pullough Residents Association €750

To do landscaping of ground in preparation for planting.

Clonbullogue Community Group €750

To Buy sports kits for childrens sporting activities.

Ballboy Tidy Towns €500

To Purchase a Strimmer & Lawnmower.

Cloneygowan Parents Association €500

To purchase equipment for an existing sensory Garden.

Tullamore Active Retirement Assoc €370

To Purchase Digital Camera for capturing event photos.

Edenderry St.Patricks Day Parade €1000

To purchase 200 crowd barriers.

Edenderry Town FC €3000

To Upgrade existing Facilities with toilets and showers, changing rooms.

Eden Pitch & Putt €3000

To Purchase Equipment to furnish out office & Kitchen area, course supplies & construction.

Edenderry Playground €2000

Upgrade of Playground to finish it off. Fencing,mulch and landscaping.

Coolderry Hall Committee €2000

To Upgrade the Hall Facilities.

Kinnitty Parish Church of Ireland €1000

To create a sensory garden on the Church grounds.

Birr Mens Shed €1000

To Enhance Clonoghill Graveyard, landscape and pathways.

Killoughey Badminton Club €500

To purchase badminton equipment.

Re Scoil Losagain Tullamore Travellers Preschool €1000

To replace old floor in playroom for safety reasons.

Pullough Community Action Group €1000

To Purchase a shed for community Shop.

Rhode Community Preschool LTD €1000

To Purchase equipment for classroom to enable for sensory needs.

Cloghan Community Development Association CLG €1000

To Upgrade Landscape Millenium Park.

Edenderry Disability Group €500

To purchase signage to help in running events promote the group.

Pullough Christmas Lights €750

To purchase Christmas lights for area.

Offaly Traveller Movement €1000

To Purchase their own equipment to save funds from out sourcing.

The Charleville Centre €1000

To Develop a half acre community garden.

Edenderry Triathlon Club €1000

To purchase Training equipment to host events.

Edenderry Mens Shed €1000

To purchase a wood Planner & Protective safety Equipment for Group members.

Dernagun Residents €500

To Use funds to maintain estate areas purchase a mulching lawnmower.

Ballincur Estate Residents €500

To purchase a ride on lawnmower.

Boora Badminton Club €500

To Purchase equipment for badminton club.

Edenderry Womens Shed €1000

To purchase equipment for Patch work & Quiltmaking.

Glendaniel Residents Association €500

To use funds to cut back trees in estate and purchase pot planters.

St Brigids Social Club €1000

To replace entrance door and fix porch roof.

Shinrone Tidy Towns €500

To landscape flower beds and purchase seating.

Beechmount Park Residents Assocation €500

To landscape flower beds in area.

Garryhinch Amenity Groups €750

To landscape, powerwash & treecut in area.

Edenderry Cabin Committee €1000

To purchase kitchen equipment & utensils.

Clonmullen Residents Committee €500

To purchase a lawnmower and a strimmer.

Kilcormac Killoughey Athletic Club €500

To purchase track equipment to host events track days.

Tubber Tidy Villages €1000

To develop a community playground.

Edenderry Swimming Pool Ltd €1000

To Purchase Training Equipment, Clock, CCTV.

Mucklagh Community Development CLG €750

To purchase sports equipment for the hall.

Barnados Childrens Charity €500

To soundproof 2 walls in building.

BlackCastle Grass & Forage €1000

Signage & creation of viewing points.

Ferbane TidyTowns €500

Planting of native trees.

Eglish & Rath Community Centre €1000

Upgrade of heating & plumbing system to energy efficient System.

Dunkerrin Tidy Towns €500

Signage & kerbing at Laughaun junction.

The Growery €1000

Design & build of 3 community food/biodiversity-resilience amenities.

Social Soil Network €1000

To purchase materials to be able run training & workshop days.

Cloghan Summer Camp Group €300

To create A BUG HOTEL for biodiversity.

Edenderry Chamber of Commerce Project 3 €1000

To Purchase a PA system for public functions.

Tullamore Presbyterian Church €750

To purchase new seating to match existing ones.

Balydaly Tinycross Residents Association €500

To landscape a junction with topsoil,trees,grass.

Shinrone Development Association €500

Purchase of a defibrillator.

Crinkle Sports & Recreation Centre €750

Purchase of dumbbells and storage rack.

Kilcormac Development Association €1000

Poles, hanging baskets and flowers. Maintenance of town square incl upgrading picnic benches and tables.

MOJO Programme & MOJO Brothers Offaly €1000

Purchase of digital camera; projector and books

Shinrone Coolderry Community Games €700

Purchase of training equipment (balls; modelmaking equipment and club singlets/jerseys).

Ballyskenach Athletics Club €500

Purchase of sports equipment and training mats/boards.

Offaly Rowing Club (ORC) €500

Purchase of rowing machine.

Kinnitty Community Centre €500

CCTV installation at Kinnitty hall.

Offaly Community Games €500

Athletic vests.

Shannonbridge Tidy Towns €500

To produce long term planting scheme to reduce annual costs.

Edenderry Chamber of Commerce Project 5 €1000

To paint a building and put in window boxes.

Clara Swimming Pool €2000

To lay tarmacadam on the premises.

Tullamore Sports Link Ltd €1000

Provision of covered seating & protection for players & mentors during matches and training.

Tullamore Camogie Club €500

Purchase of GAA Fun & Run kit & storage container for onsite secure storage.

Tullamore Ladies Gaelic Football €750

Purchase of mobile goalposts & flags for use at nursery and underage football academy.

Killeigh Comhaltas Teach Cheoil €1000

Match funding for an 80 seat auditorium.

Leamore Leabeg Boora Dev Co ltd €1000

Match funding for energy upgrade works to Teach Lea.

Tullamore Mens Shed €750

Training equipment to teach people with special needs woodworking skills.

Clara AC €500

Purchase of equipment for junvenile athletics.

Edenderry Christmas Lights Committee €10,000

To purchase christmas lights for town.

North Offaly Community Development Network CLG Project 1 €907

To Purchase a storage cubboard and a paper shredder.

North Offaly Community Development Network CLG Project 3 €904

To purchase new bags to delivery meals on wheels for the vulnerable.

Epic Group €984

To purchase 2 sewing machines to help the needy.

Overseas Women's Group Edenderry €500

To help migrants learn a new skill crocheting while developing their English.