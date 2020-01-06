REVEALED: The 131 Offaly groups to benefit from over €140,000 in Community Enhancement Funding
REVEALED: The 131 Offaly groups to benefit from over €140,000 in Community Enhancement Funding
Details have been revealed of 131 Offaly groups who will share in €140,181 in funding under the 2019 Community Enhancement Programme.
The groups are right across the country and the funding will be used for a variety of projects from activity parks to landscaping, from purchasing sporting equipment to erecting CCTV cameras.
The funding has been welcomed by Offaly Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy who also congratulated the successful recipients who worked with Offaly Local Development Company with their applications to the Community Enhancement Programme.
THE FULL LIST OF GROUPS
Belmont's Men's Shed €750
To Purchase Tools for Men's shed.
Arden Vale Residents Association €500
To Landscape green Area of the estate.
Belmont & District Fishing Club €250
To Purchase equipment for Running of Events.
Banagher Development Group €2000
To develop an outdoor activity park for Adults.
St.Broghans Park Residents Association €2000
To purchase grass cutting equipment.
Rhode Parish Playground Project €500
To Upgrade pathways around playground.
St Brigids Boxing Club €5000
To Construct 2 new Boxing rings.
Edenderry Community Skate Park €5000
To use as match funding to apply for Leader Grant to construct Skate Park.
Edenderry Ladies GAA €750
To purchase Sports & Training Equipment.
Moneygall Development Assoc/Tidy Towns €500
To Purchase leafblower and Bench seating.
Rahan Junior Badminton Club €500
To purchase Badminton Equipment, Nets Rackets.
Ballinagar Development Group €750
To purchase utensils/furniture for community centre functions.
Lusmagh Development Group €2000
To develop a looped walkway, picnic areas of about 9.5KM.
Tullamore Travellers Pre School €1000
To Purchase storage space Container.
Offaly Historical & Archaeological Society €2000
To preserve all Offaly records relating to Offaly Heritage.
Rahan Community Alert €1000
To erect 12 CCTV Cameras.
Moneygall Development Association Company Ltd €3000
To erect Solar Street Lighting Around a community walkway.
Tullamore Swim Club €1000
To purchase swimming equipment for swimming members.
Pullough Community Centre Committee €1000
To Build an Extension To Community Centre.
St.Joseph’s Hall Sports Committee €4000
To Develop Community garden and Kitchen at the Golf course.
Edenderry Athletic Club €750
To buy a storage container for Equipment.
Geashill Community Playground €500
To purchase playground equipment.
Dunkerrin Reaching Out Heritage Group €861
To preserve the details on Record 700 headstones.
Darmagh Centre, Tullamore €1000
To upgrade lighting on premises for visual experience, apotlights,Coloured lighting.
St Manchans Ladies Football Club €750
To purchase sports/Training equipment.
Lemonaghan Graveyard & Heritage Site €1000
To conserve graveyard wall that surrounds Heritage site.
Daingean Community Development CLG €1000
To purchase office furniture, tables & Chairs.
Daingean Development Association €1000
To purchase 2 grass strimmers.
Clonbullogue Development Association €1000
To Install Kerbing to break up road and parking area.
Social Prescribing Project Crochet Group €750
To create a Christmas Crochette Tree for Tullamore, raise charity money in process.
Social Prescribing Project Dog Walking Group €750
To provide Training, for people who are isolated due to dogs behaviour.
Social Prescribing Project Ukulele Group. €1000
To buy musical equipment for the group.
Tullamore Community & Family Resource Centre €1000
To Upgrade building, lighting and heating system.
Shinrone Heritage Group €500
To develop website for archiving of Historical area & collections.
Shannonbridge Community Service Group €1500
To Upgrade Lighting On Bridge & Marina Area.
Killeigh Schoolboys & Girls Soccer Club €750
To purchase Goals for Soccer Club.
Killeigh Schoolboys and Girls Soccer Club €1000
To use as match funding in Sports capital grant to build new toilet block.
Rhode Parish Enterprise €1000
To install Fire escape access and buy Fire safety Equipment for the building.
Kinnitty Tidy Towns €500
To purchase a Lawnmower and 4 waterbutts.
Ballycumber Mens Shed €655
To purchase a portable plank planer.
Ferbane Athletic Club €1000
To purchase a Marquee to host club events.
Irish Girl Guides Slieve Bloom €500
To equip an Outdoor Kitchen for training & Camping Events.
SWODA Network €500
To Purchase information publicity, business cards, posters, pull up banners for the Group.
GROW In Ireland €500
To Purchase, labtop bag and a popup stand for the groups training.
Lough Boora Running Group €1000
To Purchase Sets Of Running Sports Gear.
Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann €500
To Purchase Music equipment.
Enhancing Equality Offaly €1000
To Purchase Photography Equipment.
Cloghan Boxing Club €500
To purchase sports equipment for the club.
Bracknagh Hall Committee €3000
To Install Heating system in the hall.
Cappagh Grove Residents Association €500
To purchase a lawn mower and concrete waste bins for area.
Ballycumber Village Community & Tidy Towns Group €500
To Purchase a hedge trimmer wildlife information Signage.
Birr Tidy Towns €2000
To purchase landscaping, exterior furniture, and Flora for Tidy Towns.
Gilroy Avenue, Castle View Park,& Fr. Killian Cresent Residents Assoc €2000
To purchase ride on lawnmower to serve 3 estates.
Philipsvale Estate Committee €500
To repair fencing on the estate to protect the children.
St.Broughans LGFC €500
To purchase Training equipment for the girls teams.
Fusion Garda Youth Diversion Project €500
to Purchase I.T. Equipment for training purposes.
Birr Camogie Club €1000
To Purchase Training & Sports equipment.
Clara Community & Family Resource Centre €1000
To Complete a fit out of a new extension built and to replace old windows.
Pullough Residents Association €750
To do landscaping of ground in preparation for planting.
Clonbullogue Community Group €750
To Buy sports kits for childrens sporting activities.
Ballboy Tidy Towns €500
To Purchase a Strimmer & Lawnmower.
Cloneygowan Parents Association €500
To purchase equipment for an existing sensory Garden.
Tullamore Active Retirement Assoc €370
To Purchase Digital Camera for capturing event photos.
Edenderry St.Patricks Day Parade €1000
To purchase 200 crowd barriers.
Edenderry Town FC €3000
To Upgrade existing Facilities with toilets and showers, changing rooms.
Eden Pitch & Putt €3000
To Purchase Equipment to furnish out office & Kitchen area, course supplies & construction.
Edenderry Playground €2000
Upgrade of Playground to finish it off. Fencing,mulch and landscaping.
Coolderry Hall Committee €2000
To Upgrade the Hall Facilities.
Kinnitty Parish Church of Ireland €1000
To create a sensory garden on the Church grounds.
Birr Mens Shed €1000
To Enhance Clonoghill Graveyard, landscape and pathways.
Killoughey Badminton Club €500
To purchase badminton equipment.
Re Scoil Losagain Tullamore Travellers Preschool €1000
To replace old floor in playroom for safety reasons.
Pullough Community Action Group €1000
To Purchase a shed for community Shop.
Rhode Community Preschool LTD €1000
To Purchase equipment for classroom to enable for sensory needs.
Cloghan Community Development Association CLG €1000
To Upgrade Landscape Millenium Park.
Edenderry Disability Group €500
To purchase signage to help in running events promote the group.
Pullough Christmas Lights €750
To purchase Christmas lights for area.
Offaly Traveller Movement €1000
To Purchase their own equipment to save funds from out sourcing.
The Charleville Centre €1000
To Develop a half acre community garden.
Edenderry Triathlon Club €1000
To purchase Training equipment to host events.
Edenderry Mens Shed €1000
To purchase a wood Planner & Protective safety Equipment for Group members.
Dernagun Residents €500
To Use funds to maintain estate areas purchase a mulching lawnmower.
Ballincur Estate Residents €500
To purchase a ride on lawnmower.
Boora Badminton Club €500
To Purchase equipment for badminton club.
Edenderry Womens Shed €1000
To purchase equipment for Patch work & Quiltmaking.
Glendaniel Residents Association €500
To use funds to cut back trees in estate and purchase pot planters.
St Brigids Social Club €1000
To replace entrance door and fix porch roof.
Shinrone Tidy Towns €500
To landscape flower beds and purchase seating.
Beechmount Park Residents Assocation €500
To landscape flower beds in area.
Garryhinch Amenity Groups €750
To landscape, powerwash & treecut in area.
Edenderry Cabin Committee €1000
To purchase kitchen equipment & utensils.
Clonmullen Residents Committee €500
To purchase a lawnmower and a strimmer.
Kilcormac Killoughey Athletic Club €500
To purchase track equipment to host events track days.
Tubber Tidy Villages €1000
To develop a community playground.
Edenderry Swimming Pool Ltd €1000
To Purchase Training Equipment, Clock, CCTV.
Mucklagh Community Development CLG €750
To purchase sports equipment for the hall.
Barnados Childrens Charity €500
To soundproof 2 walls in building.
BlackCastle Grass & Forage €1000
Signage & creation of viewing points.
Ferbane TidyTowns €500
Planting of native trees.
Eglish & Rath Community Centre €1000
Upgrade of heating & plumbing system to energy efficient System.
Dunkerrin Tidy Towns €500
Signage & kerbing at Laughaun junction.
The Growery €1000
Design & build of 3 community food/biodiversity-resilience amenities.
Social Soil Network €1000
To purchase materials to be able run training & workshop days.
Cloghan Summer Camp Group €300
To create A BUG HOTEL for biodiversity.
Edenderry Chamber of Commerce Project 3 €1000
To Purchase a PA system for public functions.
Tullamore Presbyterian Church €750
To purchase new seating to match existing ones.
Balydaly Tinycross Residents Association €500
To landscape a junction with topsoil,trees,grass.
Shinrone Development Association €500
Purchase of a defibrillator.
Crinkle Sports & Recreation Centre €750
Purchase of dumbbells and storage rack.
Kilcormac Development Association €1000
Poles, hanging baskets and flowers. Maintenance of town square incl upgrading picnic benches and tables.
MOJO Programme & MOJO Brothers Offaly €1000
Purchase of digital camera; projector and books
Shinrone Coolderry Community Games €700
Purchase of training equipment (balls; modelmaking equipment and club singlets/jerseys).
Ballyskenach Athletics Club €500
Purchase of sports equipment and training mats/boards.
Offaly Rowing Club (ORC) €500
Purchase of rowing machine.
Kinnitty Community Centre €500
CCTV installation at Kinnitty hall.
Offaly Community Games €500
Athletic vests.
Shannonbridge Tidy Towns €500
To produce long term planting scheme to reduce annual costs.
Edenderry Chamber of Commerce Project 5 €1000
To paint a building and put in window boxes.
Clara Swimming Pool €2000
To lay tarmacadam on the premises.
Tullamore Sports Link Ltd €1000
Provision of covered seating & protection for players & mentors during matches and training.
Tullamore Camogie Club €500
Purchase of GAA Fun & Run kit & storage container for onsite secure storage.
Tullamore Ladies Gaelic Football €750
Purchase of mobile goalposts & flags for use at nursery and underage football academy.
Killeigh Comhaltas Teach Cheoil €1000
Match funding for an 80 seat auditorium.
Leamore Leabeg Boora Dev Co ltd €1000
Match funding for energy upgrade works to Teach Lea.
Tullamore Mens Shed €750
Training equipment to teach people with special needs woodworking skills.
Clara AC €500
Purchase of equipment for junvenile athletics.
Edenderry Christmas Lights Committee €10,000
To purchase christmas lights for town.
North Offaly Community Development Network CLG Project 1 €907
To Purchase a storage cubboard and a paper shredder.
North Offaly Community Development Network CLG Project 3 €904
To purchase new bags to delivery meals on wheels for the vulnerable.
Epic Group €984
To purchase 2 sewing machines to help the needy.
Overseas Women's Group Edenderry €500
To help migrants learn a new skill crocheting while developing their English.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on