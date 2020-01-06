Offaly road crash victim laid to rest today

The popular Offaly man killed in a tragic road accident in south Offaly last week will be laid to rest on Monday.

85-year-old Johnny Hoolan was a pedestrian and died after being struck by a vehicle in the Mountheaton area on the Shinrone to Roscrea road on Thursday, January 2.

Johnny is deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Maire, Michelle and Carmel, sons Andy, Sean, Brendan, Jim and Donagh, sons-in-law Pat, Joe and Tony, daughters-in-law Paivikki, Annette, Anne and Riona and his grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

His funeral mass takes place on Monday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.