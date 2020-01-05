Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The Ireland weather forecast for the coming week is for it to be windy early in the week with outbreaks of rain although it looks set to be mostly dry later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday is for a windy start with strong southerly winds reaching gale force along west and south coasts through the morning. A Status Yellow Weather Warning is in place for the morning. The rain in western areas will move quickly eastwards in a heavy and persistent band, clearing the west early and the east by lunchtime. As the rain clears the winds will veer westerly and ease for a time and the sun will come out with just a few showers to follow, most frequent in the north. It'll become cooler as the rain clears with afternoon temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees.

The outlook for Monday night is for winds to freshen again as they back southerly once more, reaching gale force on the coasts again. Temperatures will fall in the early part of the night to 3 or 4 degrees, then rise overnight as the wind freshens and cloud thickens, bringing rain and drizzle in to the north and west.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for strong southerly winds to veer westerly and steadily ease through the day. Outbreaks of showery rain will mostly affect western and northern parts of the country. Temperatures in the afternoon will be 13 or 14 degrees, dropping overnight to between 3 and 6 degrees, coldest in the north.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days is available herehttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/NadWoHomVW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 5, 2020

The outlook for the midweek period is uncertain in detail with an area of low pressure tracking northwards over the country giving changeable wind patterns and bringing outbreaks of rain from the south.

At the moment the suggestion is for a cold morning on Wednesday with light variable or southerly winds and, after a mainly dry start, outbreaks of rain developing from the south and west. There's a spell of heavy rain for Thursday in the south, spreading north and eastwards, then temperatures dropping through Thursday to give a cold frosty night on Thursday night.

The extended outlook currently suggests a westerly airflow bringing mostly dry weather for Friday with rain for the weekend.