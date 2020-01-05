REVEALED: The Top 10 stories that made the news in Offaly in 2019

It was an incredible year for the Offaly Express website which generated over 13.5 million page views over the course of the year.

Looking back at the year, a range of stories made the Top Ten covering everything from the serious, to the hilarious and all points in between.

These are the Top Ten Stories of the Year based on page views and you can click on any of the links to relive the top stories of 2019 in Offaly on the county's most used media outlet.

1. WATCH: Offaly pub's brilliant response to negative Pub Spy review

An Offaly pub's response to a negative review from Pub Spy was the top story of the year on the Offaly Express website generating in excess of 66,000 views. JJ Houghs in Banagher, famous for their live music and now viral Christmas adverts, responded to the two out of five review in its usual madcap way.

2: Brian Cowen remains in induced coma one week after hospitalisation

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen was hospitalised in July and unsurprisingly, the story generated a lot of interest and an outpouring of sympathy in Offaly. This story on his condition a week after he fell ill was read over 60,000 times.

3: LIVE BLOG: Offaly local election results as they happen

2019 saw local elections across the country and the Offaly Express Live Blog generated an 59,671 views over two long days and nights as we covered every minute of all the drama across the Birr, Edenderry and Tullamore Electoral Areas

4: WATCH: Offaly farmers use Tesla sports car to cut corn

Proving once again the ingenuity of Offaly people (even it was ill-advised given the damage) this video of Offaly farmers using a Tesla to cut corn generated 55,016 views on the Offaly Express website.

5: Offaly priest with extraordinary story set for Late Late Show appearance

Offaly priest Fr Sean Hyland wrote an incredible book an news of his appearance on The Late Late Show was the fifth most viewed story on the Offaly Express website in 2019.

6: Award winning Tullamore company closing its doors after 13 years in business

It was a tough year for businesses in Tullamore with the endless streetscape works and news of the closure of one longstanding company generated 47,711 page views in September.

7: WEATHER ALERT: Forecasters warn of high winds as storm on the way

Storm Elsa caught many off guard, including Met Eireann, when it hit in December but the Offaly Express story by way of the Midlands Weather Channel and Weather Alerts Ireland warned 45,688 people of the approach of Elsa in a timely fashion.

8: Offaly takeaway closed down after rodent droppings found in kitchen

Back in February, this story about an Offaly takeaway being closed down reached 42,941 people... and put over 42,000 off their food for a while.....

9: Man in heartfelt appeal to trace sick wife's family in Offaly

In April, the Offaly Express was contacted by a man from the UK who was trying to trace his wife's family in the county. After 38,748 people viewed the story, the family was reunited with information passed on by our readers.

10: Offaly photographer does something amazing for bride and seriously ill groom

This story from September rounds out our top ten stories of the year and it was another where an act of kindness by an Offaly photographer (he described it as the wedding that broke his heart) made a huge difference on a truly emotional day.

Will your story make the news in 2020? You can email your stories to news@offalyexpress.ie or you can contact us through our social media channels.