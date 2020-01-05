REVEALED: The 10 cheapest properties sold in Offaly in 2019

The Offaly Express can reveal the ten most cheapest properties sold in Offaly in 2019.

According to data from the Residential Property Price Index, a total of 661 houses and apartments changed hands in 2019.

Top of the list in Offaly was a property at Mohia Lane, Killurin which, according to the information, sold for just €20,000.

Three of the cheapest properties were located in Clara with two of those being in The Green.

The ten cheapest properties sold in 2019 in Offaly were as follows.

1 - €20,000 MOHIA LANE, KILLURIN, CO OFFALY

2 - €25,000 65 THE GREEN, CLARA, COUNTY OFFALY

3 - €25,400 13 PRIORY VIEW, FERBANE, CO OFFALY

4 - €26,472 MAIN STREET, BANAGHER, OFFALY

5 - €30,000 COTTAGE, DERRYBEG, TULLAMORE

6 - €30,000 MILITARY RD, CRINKLE, BIRR

7 - €32,000 3 CHURCH STREET, CLARA, CO OFFALY

8 - €32,000 71 THE GREEN, CLARA, CO OFFALY

9 - €35,000 139 KILBRIDE ST, TULLAMORE, OFFALY

9 - €35,000 CAPPINCUR, TULLAMORE, OFFALY