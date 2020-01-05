Decision due on big housing development in Offaly town

Offaly County Council is due to decide on a number of significant planning applications in the first couple of weeks of 2020.

In Kilcoursey, Clara, ABBD Construction will find out if they have the go-ahead to complete large housing development. 41 houses are due to be built at the site, including 28 semi-detached two-storey houses, ten semi-detached bungalows and three detached bungalows.

Elsewhere, an application from William Grant & Sons Irish Brands Ltd at their premises at Bury Quay will be decided. The proposals include the erection of decorative signage, a six-metre-high banner arm flagpole and signage along the Grand Canal boundary railings. It also includes the erection of a new retractable canopy to the outdoor seating area on Bury Quay.

Tullamore Rugby Club is also waiting to hear the council's decision on a single-storey extension to the rear of the existing stand. This is to house a plant room for a generator and store room, an extension to the car park and a new entrance on Spollenstown Road.

Also, an application seeking to change the use of a health spa at Kilmucklin House in Clara to a professional services area will be decided. The services would consist of a 493sq.m floorspace, a wastewater system and percolation area. The work also provides for a number of roof lights and the replacing of existing timber cladding with new glazed walls and sliding door.

A decision is also due on a new workshop and office at Unit 6 of Portarlington Industrial Estate on Botley Lane in the town. The unit will consist of a workshop, servicing area and office area.