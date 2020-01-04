Offaly leader forced to pull out of Operation Transformation on medical advice

An Offaly Leader has been forced to pull out of the upcoming series of Operation Transformation on medical advice.

Jeanie Kinahan was the second leader chosen but unfortunately she will no longer be taking part in the programme that starts next week.

Jeanie had an operation before Christmas and following consultation Dr. Sumi Dunne, it has been decided that Jean should take time to recuperate and will not start the Operation Transformation Plan.

Everyone at Operation Transformation has wished Jeanie a speedy recovery.

Jeanie will not be replaced by another Leader for the upcoming series of Operation Transformation which will be based in Tullamore.

As part of the show, the new series of Operation Transformation is planning huge ad break challenges across the county.

Producers have said the Ad Break Challenges are going to be even BIGGER as towns across Offaly will be taken over by Karl Henry and Operation Transformation.

The first Ad Break Challenge will be filmed in Emmet Square in Birr, on Saturday, January 4 at 4.30pm.

The others are as follows.

Sat 11th January, 4.30pm: O'Connell Square, Edenderry

Sat 18th January, 4.30pm: Banagher Marina

Sat 25th January, 4.30pm: The Green, Clara

Sat 1st Feb, 4.30pm: Moneygall (details TBC)

Sat 8th Feb, 4.30pm: Kinnitty (details TBC)

Sat 15th Feb, 4.30pm: Tullamore (details TBC)