Elderly pedestrian airlifted to hospital after accident in the Midlands
The army helicopter in Abbeyleix today awaiting to airlift a man injured in a traffic accident. Photo: Abbeyleix Facebook page
An elderly man was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a lorry in the Midlands today.
The man, aged 77, sustained serious leg injuries.
A pedestrian, he was hit by a lorry on the Main Street in Abbeyleix at about 2.15pm today Friday January 3.
He was flown to hospital in Dublin by helicopter.
A Garda investigation is underway.
