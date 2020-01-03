Elderly pedestrian airlifted to hospital after accident in the Midlands

The army helicopter in Abbeyleix today awaiting to airlift a man injured in a traffic accident. Photo: Abbeyleix Facebook page

An elderly man was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a lorry in the Midlands today.

The man, aged 77, sustained serious leg injuries.

A pedestrian, he was hit by a lorry on the Main Street in Abbeyleix at about 2.15pm today Friday January 3.

He was flown to hospital in Dublin by helicopter.

A Garda investigation is underway.