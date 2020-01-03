Stunning 19th century Offaly house steeped in history is up for sale

An iconic house in Offaly steeped in history is on the market.

Inchmore House and Lands in Clara is up for sale and the selling prices is only available on application.

Inchmore House was constructed in 1826 and was the main home of the Goodbody family who were renowned merchants of the day and one family member, Robert Goodbody, who resided at the house, went on to found Goodbody’s Stockbrokers in Dublin and New York.

The property is a protected structure and features accommodation in excess of 20,000 square feet including the private church which sits adjacent to the Brosna River which runs through the property for approximately half a mile.

It comes with approximately 20 acres of land with Mixed Zoning including Residential, Commercial Mixed Use/Town Centre, Agricultural and it lends itself to a number of potential uses.

The property is steeped in history and once played host to Robert Goodbody’s friend and business partner Marconi for 12 months while he was perfecting the telegram and it is believed the Marconi Wireless Telecom Company was formed in the front room of Inchmore House after Marconi’s first successful product testing.

The property is available as the entire or in lots.