Operation Transformation plans ad break challenge tour of Offaly

With the hit show being set in Tullamore for 2020, the new series of Operation Transformation is planning huge ad break challenges across the county.

Producers have said the Ad Break Challenges are going to be even BIGGER as towns across Offaly will be taken over by Karl Henry and Operation Transformation.

"Our first Ad Break Challenge will be filmed in Emmet Square in Birr, on Saturday, January 4 at 4.30pm - and we want to see you all out there representing your town, and kick-starting the New Year with us," they said.

"And it's not just Birr that we'll be visiting, take a look at the list below and make sure your town knows when the Ad Break Challenge is coming to you."

Sat 11th January, 4.30pm: O'Connell Square, Edenderry

Sat 18th January, 4.30pm: Banagher Marina

Sat 25th January, 4.30pm: The Green, Clara

Sat 1st Feb, 4.30pm: Moneygall (details TBC)

Sat 8th Feb, 4.30pm: Kinnitty (details TBC)

Sat 15th Feb, 4.30pm: Tullamore (details TBC)