Offaly man named to start in strong Leinster team for Connacht clash

Birr man Peter Dooley has been named to start alongside Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong in Leinster's front row for their clash with Connacht in the Guinness Pro 14 this weekend.

Dooley has been named as part of a strong team by Leo Cullen for the interprovincial clash in the RDS on Saturday evening. The Leinster boss has made 14 changes but the line-up includes regulars Furlong, Ryan, Cronin, Larmour, McGrath and Garry Ringrose.

Larmour is joined by Fergus McFadden and Dave Kearney in the backline with Ringrose and Joe Tomane starting in the centre.

Ciaran Frawley and Luke McGrath start at out-half and scrum-half respectively while James Ryan and Rhys Ruddock form a formidable pack. Ross Molony, Will Connor and Max Deegan complete the pack.

The game kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.