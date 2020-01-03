Offaly musician recovering after open heart surgery

Popular Offaly musician and Ballycumber man Stephen Rosney has posted a message to friends and fans following a serious operation in recent weeks.

Writing on Facebook, Stephen said: "Just like to thank everyone for your prayers and well wishes over the past six weeks. I had open heart surgery but with the help of the great doctors and nurses in St James’s and Tullamore, I’m making a speedy recovery with the help of my family and friends."

He concluded the positive message by saying: "I’d like to wish you all the very best for 2020 and hope to see y’all on tour in the spring. Watch out for my NEW release in the coming days - Just Talk."

Despite the surgery, Stephen is well on the road to recovery and a return to the stage.