Offaly student receives prestigious prize at Trinity College graduation

Nicole Morris, Portarlington, was announced as the winner of the 2019 Margaret Huxley prize, at her recent graduation with BSc (Hons) in Nursing from Trinity College Dublin recently.

Ms Margaret Huxley (1854-1940) was the Matron of Sir Patrick Dun’s Hospital from 1884 until 1902. She was a pioneer in the development of nurse training programmes in Ireland during the nineteenth century.

In 1912 the Board of Sir Patrick Dun’s Hospital awarded an annual nursing prize in her name. With the rationalisation of the Health Service in the mid-1980s, Sir Patrick Dun’s Hospital, along with the associated prize transferred to St James’s Hospital.

The prize is presented to a newly graduated nurse who completed the clinical component of his/her degree within St James’s Hospital and achieved the highest academic grade in his/her final examinations.