REVEALED: The best selling cars in Offaly in 2019

Figures from motorstats, the official statistics of the Irish Motor Industry, reveal that one brand is head and shoulders above the others in terms of popularity in Offaly in 2019.

Toyota holds the top two spots in terms of sales in the county in 2019 with the Corolla topping the pile ahead of the Yaris in second. The Toyota C-HR was the tenth most popular car in the county.

The Toyota Corolla saw an increase in sales in Offaly of almost 90% in 2019 with 91 units sold in the county. It was far and away the best selling car with the Toyota Yaris selling 50 units in Offaly in 2019, the same as 2018.

The Dacia Duster was the third best selling car in the county in 2019 with 49 units sold, an increase of almost 30%.

The full list of the top ten best selling cars in Offaly in 2019 is as follows.

1: TOYOTA COROLLA

2: TOYOTA YARIS

3: DACIA DUSTER

4: HYUNDAI TUCSON

5: NISSAN QASHQAI

6: KIA SPORTAGE

7: PEUGEOT 3008

8: NISSAN MICRA

9: PEUGEOT 5008

10: TOYOTA C-HR