The Ireland weather forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend is for the weekend to be quite mild with the nights being mostly frost free.

The Ireland weather for Friday from Met Eireann is for a cool, bright day with sunny spells. It will be dry for most areas but there will be a few passing showers, these mainly confined to Connacht and Ulster. Top temperatures tomorrow of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes, fresh along northern coasts.

Friday night will be dry in most areas with clear spells over the southern half of the country. It will be cloudier further north with some patchy rain or drizzle in Ulster and north Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the south.

The Ireland weather for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a mild and mainly dry. There'll be some bright or sunny spells in Leinster and Munster. Connacht and Ulster will be cloudier with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/HEqpfs4f7d — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 2, 2020

The Ireland weather for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a mild, breezy and mostly cloudy. The best of any sunny intervals will be in the east and south. It will be cloudier in the west and north with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with mostly moderate southerly breezes. On Sunday night, winds will freshen and rain will move in from the west.

Monday morning will be cloudy and wet with rain spreading eastwards across the country. Sunshine and showers will follow from the west in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with fresh southerly winds, veering moderate westerly as rain clears.