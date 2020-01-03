Gardai use new equipment to catch speeding driver in Midlands

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Gardai use new equipment to catch speeding driver in Midlands

Gardai use new equipment to catch speeding driver in Midlands

Gardai in the Midlands used new equipment to catch a speeding motorist in the Midlands this week. 

Longford Roads Policing unit were using a new speed gun when they detected a motorist travelling a 136kph in a 100 zone on the N4.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice will follow for the motorist.