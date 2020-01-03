Gardai use new equipment to catch speeding driver in Midlands
Gardai in the Midlands used new equipment to catch a speeding motorist in the Midlands this week.
Longford Roads Policing unit were using a new speed gun when they detected a motorist travelling a 136kph in a 100 zone on the N4.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice will follow for the motorist.
Longford Roads Policing Unit detected driver with new speed gun driving at 136kms in 100km zone on N4 at Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. FCPN to follow. pic.twitter.com/6CC5GfW9jJ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 2, 2020
