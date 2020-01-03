Site in prime location in Tullamore is up for sale for impressive price

A site which still contains an extensively fire damaged house is up for sale in Tullamore.

The corner site in Moylena, just off the Clara Road is on the market for €135,000.

The house was extensively damaged by fire a number of years ago and is up for sale as a site rather than a property.

According to the selling agent, the property offers 'outstanding potential for a purchaser to create a beautiful family home in an excellent location'.