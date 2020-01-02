REVEALED: The 10 most expensive houses sold in Offaly in 2019

The Offaly Express can reveal the ten most expensive houses sold in Offaly in 2019.

According to data from the Residential Property Price Index, a total of 661 houses and apartments changed hands in 2019.

Top of the list in Offaly was 11 Oxmantown Mall in Birr (pictured above) which sold for a whopping €1.2 million. Only one other house, Corkhill House in Clara, sold for over €500,000. It sold for €530,000.

In total, ten properties sold for over €360,000 with two of those located in Tegan Court, Screggan. Geographically, the top ten most expensive houses sold were spread right across the county.

Here is the top ten.

1: €1,200,000 - 11 OXMANTOWN MALL, BIRR, OFFALY

2: €530,000 - CORKHILL HOUSE, CORKHILL, CLARA

3: €415,000 - TEGAN COURT, SCREGGAN, TULLAMORE

4: €399,000 - 11 B CHURCH STREET, TULLAMORE, COUNTY OFFALY

5: €380,000 - HIGH ST, TULLAMORE, OFFALY

6: €375,000 - CANNAKIL, CROGHANHILL, RHODE

7: €370,000 - CARAGABHAN, CLARA RD, TULLAMORE

8: €365,000 - 23 TEGAN COURT, SCREGGAN, TULLAMORE

9: €361,233 - 15 Millbrook Grove, Killeigh, Tullamore

10: €360,000 - CLONEYHURKE, PORTARLINGTON, OFFALY