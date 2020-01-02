Offaly TD outlines peat tourism potential for the Midlands

A national heritage peatlands centre located in the Midlands region is an excellent opportunity for tourism and economic development in the area, Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said.

The Offaly TD is calling for the Government to look at the "exciting development opportunity" in the region for a National Peatlands Park.

Deputy Corcoran Kennedy said, “With the Midlands transitioning away from peat and the sea-change this will bring to counties including Offaly we must ensure every possible avenue is being explored in relation to driving economic growth in new ways.

“A national peatlands park is a perfect example of a way in which we can celebrate our natural heritage and could act as a tourist attraction that I believe would bring in visitors both domestic and international.

“Jobs would be created both directly and indirectly as a result of such a development.

“I have raised this with my colleague the Minister for Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, who confirmed to me that as part of the National Peatlands Strategy, an examination of potential and existing visitor facilities was carried out in 2017.

“Given the acceleration of the transition away from peat in the Midlands, I believe this issue should be pursued on an accelerated timeline also,” Deputy Corcoran Kennedy concluded.