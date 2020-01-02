Offaly weather forecaster rebrands as national service

Offaly forecaster Cathal Nolan has rebranded his Midland Weather Channel as Ireland's Weather Channel as he plans expansions in 2020.

The service has officially become Ireland’s Weather Channel after six years.

Speaking about the change, Cathal said: "IWC is embarking upon an exciting 2020, with numerous projects, conferences and business developments to undertake. Academically I will also be entering my second year as a PhD researcher having commenced my PhD Scholarship in 2019 on the topic of Climate Change and Irish Agriculture, studying the occurrence of fodder crisis in Ireland.

"Beginning in January, I will speak at the AIB Climate Change and Irish Agriculture conference in Tullamore on the 14th. This will then be followed by the 12th annual Climate Change Conference at Ca’Foscari University in Venice, Italy, in April, where I have been accepted to deliver a presentation on my latest research as part of the PhD. In July, I will also be attending the ATINER Climate Change conference in Athens, Greece, and I hope to attend the prestigious Swiss Climate Change Summer School in Lauterbrunnen in August.

"Also during 2020, I am seeking the help of a web developer to produce a high-quality interactive web service that delivers a wide range of meteorological services countrywide. Some of the key new features will include a revised weather warning system that offers micro forecasts, event forecasting, exclusive members content, corporate forecasting and climate change adaptation consultancy advice for private and public businesses.

"At present, I am also working on a number of pieces of academic and public writing, including three academic journal papers on Lake Effect Snow in Ireland, Irish Flu Outbreaks and Meteorology, Grass Growth and Climate Change in Ireland, and finally a larger piece of work on The Future of Ireland in 3 Degree Warmer World which takes account of the economic, social and political impacts Climate Change is likely to have upon Ireland over the coming 30 years.

"Again I would like to thank you all for your continued support as none of this would be possible without you," Cathal added.

"If you feel you can help or you may know someone who can design such a site then please feel free to contact me through the page or email me on cathalgnolan@gmail.com," he concluded.