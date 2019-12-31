Happy New Year from all at the Offaly Express

The Offaly Express has broken new ground in 2019 by achieving 13.5 million page views and attracting 4.3 million website users through www.offalyexpress.ie.

Editor Justin Kelly thanked readers for their support this week as the team looks forward to 2020.

"We have to say a massive thank you and Happy New Year to our loyal readers for a fantastic 2019. The performance of the website over the last 12 months far exceeded even our most optimistic projections," Justin said.

"The Offaly Express has continued to welcome new readers throughout 2019 and almost doubled the number of page views enjoyed in 2018. We have a small team working on the editorial and advertising sides of the website but these figures prove that hard work can go a long way.

"We strive to provide the people of Offaly and beyond with up-to-the-minute news, sport, weather and a bit of fun, so we are proud that these efforts are being recognised. We'll continue to cover the issues and stories affecting our county and the people in it through 2020," Justin added.

"This year brought tragedy and triumph to the county and we were there to report on it all. The highlight of the year was certainly Shane Lowry's Open victory. We follow Shane's progress every week, the good and bad, but watching him lift the Claret jug was a proud moment for all of us here in Offaly.

"At a time of change in the media landscape from predominantly print to digital, community engagement remains as important as ever. We want members of the public to feel they can trust us to deliver their news accurately and objectively. We are doing it in a new and interactive way, but we will always maintain that local newspaper mentality."

"Thank you again for visiting the Offaly Express website in 2019. We look forward to welcoming you again in 2020," Justin concluded.