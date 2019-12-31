Tullamore Basketball Club celebrates its five international players

Tullamore Basketball Club has ended the year by celebrating their 'fab five' after some incredible achievements in 2019.

"Just like buses; you wait ten years for one international player and then five come along together. What a great achievement by the fab five," the club said.

Meadhbh O Brien, Ellie Glavin and Emma Hand all became U17 Irish internationals in 2019 while Shauna Slattery made the national grade at U16 level and Emma Glavin took her place on the U18 Irish team.

The club also said well done to coach Richie O'Mahoney for developing and instilling basketball skills in these young players since their days at U10.

On the court, the training continues for all the Tullamore teams with another huge year expected in 2020.