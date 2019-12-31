Offaly gardaí make shocking discovery after stopping drug driver
A driver has been charged to appear before the courts after being stopped and found under the influence of drugs in Offaly in recent days.
An Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped a car at a checkpoint with the driver subsequently failing a roadside drug test for cannabis.
Gardaí were shocked to discover that the driver was travelling with no insurance or driving license.
They will now appear before the courts for all offences.
