Tullamore Parish apologises after IVF post controversy

Tullamore Parish has issued an apology on its website following a backlash against the publication of a Facebook post from its account espousing controversial views on IVF on Christmas Eve.

The apology read: "A post published on the Tullamore Parish Facebook page on Christmas Eve concerning IVF has caused great distress to many members of our parish community and beyond. For hurt caused we apologise.

"Matters concerning fertility are sacred and sensitive, and all children are cherished and God-given, this is the essence of the Christmas message.

"The parish understands the great suffering experienced by mothers and fathers who long for a child. At this time, we offer our pastoral and prayerful support to all parents and expectant parents.

The 'Tullamore Parish, Offaly' Facebook has since been deleted but the comments posted from that page have remained online via screenshots. They have been widely criticised.

The Christmas Eve post read: "Let us continue to pray for life. We pray for couples struggling to naturally conceive life and who are avoiding IVF treatment.

"The process of IVF damages embryonic stem cells and this life and is therefore completely, clearly and totally incompatible with our Catholic faith. For all believers in God, all life is sacred at all times."

"We pray for those expecting life. We pray for those who have surprise pregnancies. May we always respect the sacredness and the sanctity of life. All life is beautiful and belongs to God - the author of all life (Genesis 1:27 states that 'God created man in his own image... male and female he created them.')

"As Catholics - we are unapologetically pro-life and are proud and are honoured to stand up for the voiceless and for the vulnerable unborn persons whom we are called to love, cherish and to bring closer to God. Thank you God for the gift of our life. May our lives give glory to you and inspire others to protect life."

The post was described by many as insensitive, damaging and upsetting for couples undergoing IVF treatment in the hope of conceiving a child. The timing of the post on Christmas Eve was also blasted by social media commentators.