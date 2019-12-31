MEMORY LANE: 20 pictures from New Year's Eve from the Offaly Express archives

We have trawled through the archives of the Offaly Express and picked out 20 pictures from New Year's Eve from the Offaly Express archives. Make sure to tag any familiar faces..... Click Next Picture to go through the gallery.

Trisha Moore, Donna Wan, Leslie Boland, Jennifer Foster and Aine Colgan all enjoying the New Year's Eve Celebrations in Comerford's Lounge, Tullamore last week.