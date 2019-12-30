Offaly forecaster gives his New Year's weather verdict

Offaly weather forecaster Cathal Nolan has given his prediction for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day weather.

"Conditions are expected to remain dry and settled over the New Year period with mild conditions prevailing throughout with upper air temperatures well above average for the time of year as indicated in the charts," the Midland Weather Channel meteorologist said.

"Indeed much of continental Europe will experience milder than average conditions, with snowfall being reserved exclusively across the Alps, Pyrenees, Scandinavia and other notable mountain ranges.

"New Years night itself will be clear and calm across much of the country with a frost set to develop soon after dark, however cloud is likely to increase later in the night clearing any frost."