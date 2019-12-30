RTE documentary about Shane Lowry to hit our screens tonight

Last year it was Players of The Faithful but this year it is Shane Lowry, son of one of those players, who features on RTE's Christmas TV schedule.

'Shane Lowry – Open' sees award-winning filmmaker Ross Whitaker, the man behind Katie and Anthony Foley – Munsterman, tell the remarkable tale behind the Offaly man’s British Open win this summer.

The documentary will be screened tonight, Monday, December 30, and will feature contributions for Shane himself, his friends, family and golfing colleagues.

Also in the broadcaster's line-up was a radio documentary, The Clara Jug: Four Days in Portrush, which aired over Christmas and is now available to stream in full HERE.

Sky Sports also screened a special half-hour documentary on Lowry's momentous year. The show, 'The Clara Jug: Shane Lowry' hit our screens on Sunday night and is available to stream through Sky Sports services.