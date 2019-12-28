MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on missing Tullamore man

UPDATE: Man missing from Tullamore for four days found 'safe and sound'

Gardaí in Tullamore are seeking assistance from the public in locating Pawel Walkowiak, 27 years, who was last seen on O'Molloy Street, Tullamore on Tuesday 24th December 2019.

Pawel is described as being 6 foot 2 inches in height with a thin build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, short green rain jacket, dark woollen hat with a red stripe and black leather shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Pawel or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier today The Brewery Tap where Pawel works issued an appeal for information on the missing man.