MISSING PERSON: Tullamore pub seeking information on staff member missing 'for the last few days'

A Tullamore pub has put up a post on Facebook looking to information on a missing staff member.

The Brewery Tap said that one of its staff members, Paweł Walkowiak, has gone missing here in Tullamore for the last few days.

The post says, "We are very concerned for him. If you have seen him or you have any information please contact me at 0879778225. We would really appreciate it if you would share this post."