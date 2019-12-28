Offaly Gardai investigating incident of criminal damage with chainsaw

Gardaí in Offaly are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage that took place between Christmas Eve and St Stephen's Day.

Birr are appealing to the public for their assistance regarding the incident of criminal damage to fencing on a property at Ballyegan Lane between 3pm Christmas Eve and 11am, December 26. It appears the timber fencing was deliberately cut down with a chainsaw. The estimated cost of damage is approximately €800.

They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone in the locality that may have information that will assist in identifying the offender.